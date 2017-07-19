Cubs' Bryant leaves game with apparent injury to left hand
ATLANTA — Kris Bryant has left the Chicago Cubs' game against the Braves with an apparent injury to his left hand.
Bryant remained face-down on the field for a few seconds before rising to his feet. He immediately looked at his left hand.
Tommy La Stella replaced Bryant at third base in the bottom of the inning.
The Cubs did not have an immediate update on Bryant's injury.
