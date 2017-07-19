Dynamo remain winless on the road, draw 0-0 with Minnesota
A
A
MINNEAPOLIS — Bobby Shuttleworth saved all four Houston shots on goal and Minnesota United tied the Dynamo 0-0 on Wednesday night.
Expansion Minnesota (5-11-4) has gone 261 minutes without a goal. Shuttleworth has four shutouts this season and 38th in his MLS career.
Houston (8-7-5) dropped to 0-7-3 on road.
Minnesota dominated the possession, controlling the ball for 66
Deric has two shutouts this season and 17 overall.
Houston had shots in 80th and 84th minutes, but Vicente Sanchez missed a header high from the
Christian Ramirez had the best chance late for Minnesota, but his shot from the right side of the six-yard box was saved by Deric.
