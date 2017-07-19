Dynamo remain winless on the road, draw 0-0 with Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Bobby Shuttleworth saved all four Houston shots on goal and Minnesota United tied the Dynamo 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Expansion Minnesota (5-11-4) has gone 261 minutes without a goal. Shuttleworth has four shutouts this season and 38th in his MLS career.

Houston (8-7-5) dropped to 0-7-3 on road.

Minnesota dominated the possession, controlling the ball for 66 per cent of the time, but managed just four total shots, two of which were saved by Houston goalkeeper Tyler Deric.

Deric has two shutouts this season and 17 overall.

Houston had shots in 80th and 84th minutes, but Vicente Sanchez missed a header high from the centre of the box and Jose Escalante misfired right on a long-range shot from a difficult angle.