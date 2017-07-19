Everton's Funes Mori has another op, out for up to 9 months
A
A
Share via Email
LIVERPOOL, England — Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori has undergone further surgery on a knee injury and will not return to action before 2018.
Everton said Wednesday that the Argentina
The Premier League club also said playmaker Ross Barkley will be out for four weeks after undergoing groin surgery.
Most Popular
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue
-
Meet Dizzy, the inspiration behind Toronto's new cat-themed hot spot
-
Parents and educators express concerns about province's new pre-primary program
-
Edmonton's first apartment building made of shipping containers unveiled