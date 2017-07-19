Ex-NBA player accused of exposing self enters plea

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A former NBA player and current college coach accused of exposing himself on a public walking trail near Philadelphia has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Forty-seven-year-old Doug Overton, coach of Division II Lincoln University, entered the plea Wednesday in Montgomery County Court and was placed on probation. He must also undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation.

Overton was arrested April 30 after several witnesses reported seeing him expose himself to both men and women on the Cynwyd (KIN'-wood) Heritage Trail in Lower Merion Township, just outside the city. He said he was relieving himself while walking his dog.