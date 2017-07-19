Gausman sharp on mound as Orioles overpower Rangers 10-2
BALTIMORE — Kevin Gausman pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adam Jones homered and scored three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the faltering Texas Rangers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
Trey Mancini contributed two hits in a seven-run seventh inning, including a bases-loaded triple, and Jonathan Schoop finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Having thus far outscored Texas 25-4 in the series, the Orioles will attempt to complete a four-game sweep on Thursday.
Gausman (6-7) gave up one run, struck out eight and walked two. The right-hander came in with a 6.39 ERA and had yielded a total of 14 runs in his last two starts.
Though the Orioles' faulty rotation is one big reason why the team is struggling to stay in contention, the starters in this series have combined to allow three runs over 18 innings.
