Gausman sharp on mound as Orioles overpower Rangers 10-2

BALTIMORE — Kevin Gausman pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adam Jones homered and scored three runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the faltering Texas Rangers 10-2 on Wednesday night.

Trey Mancini contributed two hits in a seven-run seventh inning, including a bases-loaded triple, and Jonathan Schoop finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Having thus far outscored Texas 25-4 in the series, the Orioles will attempt to complete a four-game sweep on Thursday.

Gausman (6-7) gave up one run, struck out eight and walked two. The right-hander came in with a 6.39 ERA and had yielded a total of 14 runs in his last two starts.