Godoy's own goal gives Costa Rica 1-0 win over Panama

PHILADELPHIA — Anibal Godoy headed David Guzman's free kick into his own net in the 77th minute, giving Costa Rica a 1-0 victory over Panama on Wednesday night and a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.

Guzman took a free kick from about 35 yards out, and the ball swerved slightly and went off the side of Godoy's head and past goalkeeper Jose Calderon for an own goal.

Costa Rica plays Saturday at Arlington, Texas, against the United States or El Salvador.

Panama started just five players from the opening lineup for the 0-0 tie at Costa Rica on June 8 and Los Ticos four.