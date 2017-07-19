Kohli says he doesn't feel added pressure

MUMBAI, India — Virat Kohli says he doesn't feel the added pressure of captaining India as he gears up for the upcoming series in Sri Lanka with new head coach Ravi Shastri.

Shastri has replaced Anil Kumble as head coach and the former test allrounder also brought in Sanjay Bangar as his deputy and Bharat Arun as bowling coach.

Kumble described his partnership with Kohli as "untenable" before stepping down last month after the Champions Trophy.

But Kohli said he doesn't feel any added pressure because of the captaincy.