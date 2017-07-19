Sports

Marcel Kittel abandons Tour de France

The group with Germany's Marcel Kittel, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, fifth from left, rides after losing contact with the min group of leaders during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165 kilometers (102.5 miles) with start in Le Puy-en-Velay and finish in Romans-sur-Isere, France, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France — Green jersey holder Marcel Kittel has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during the first climb of Stage 17 in the Alps.

TV footage showed Kittel being treated by the race doctor, with blood dripping on his right leg. The German sprinter won five stages this year.

Kittel, who had already endured a bad day in the previous stage and had his lead in the best sprinter's classification cut to 29 points, crashed after about 20 kilometres Wednesday. He had to change his bike before calling it quits moments later.

Australian rider Michael Matthews is now the favourite to win the green jersey in Paris on Sunday.

