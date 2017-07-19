Marcel Kittel abandons Tour de France

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France — Green jersey holder Marcel Kittel has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during the first climb of Stage 17 in the Alps.

TV footage showed Kittel being treated by the race doctor, with blood dripping on his right leg. The German sprinter won five stages this year.

Kittel, who had already endured a bad day in the previous stage and had his lead in the best sprinter's classification cut to 29 points, crashed after about 20 kilometres Wednesday. He had to change his bike before calling it quits moments later.