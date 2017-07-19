Memphis Grizzlies sign guard Mario Chalmers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Mario Chalmers, nearly 1 1/2 years after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon playing for the team.
The Grizzlies announced the deal Wednesday. Terms of the contract weren't disclosed.
The 31-year-old Chalmers was injured in March 2016. During the 2015-16 season, Chalmers played 61 games for the Grizzlies and Miami Heat, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
Chalmers played for Miami from 2008-15 and was part of the Heat's 2012 and 2013 NBA championship teams.
