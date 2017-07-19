NFL suspends Packers WR Geronimo Allison for season opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The NFL has suspended Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison without pay for the season opener on Sept. 10 against Seattle for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
The league said in a statement on Wednesday that Allison would be eligible for all preseason practices and games. He would be eligible to return from his Week 1 suspension on Sept. 11.
The Packers declined comment, citing confidentiality.
Allison was charged with
Allison had 12 catches for 202 yards and two scores last season, with eight catches over the final two regular-season games.
