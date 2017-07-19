Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
American League
Baltimore 12 Texas 1
Boston 5 Toronto 4 (15 innings)
Houston 6 Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Minnesota 3
Detroit 9 Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3
National League
Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 3
Arizona 11 Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 5 Miami 2
St. Louis 5 N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 5 Atlanta 1
L.A. Dodgers 1 Chicago White Sox 0
Colorado 9 San Diego 7
Interleague
Washington 4 L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 2 Cleveland 1 (10 innings)
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
Canadian Football League
Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 8-3) at Houston (Morton 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 4-0) at Oakland (Gray 5-4), 3:35 p.m.
Texas (Perez 5-6) at Baltimore (Gausman 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 5-7) at Kansas City (Hammel 4-8), 8:15 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 1-6) at Atlanta (Dickey 6-5), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-5) at Miami (Straily 7-4), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 5-9) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Cole 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 11-4) at Cincinnati (Adleman 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Carrasco 10-4) at San Francisco (Cain 3-8), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 4-10), 10:07 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York City, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
D.C. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.