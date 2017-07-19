Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

American League

Baltimore 12 Texas 1

Boston 5 Toronto 4 (15 innings)

Houston 6 Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Minnesota 3

Detroit 9 Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 4 Oakland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 3

Arizona 11 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 5 Miami 2

St. Louis 5 N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 5 Atlanta 1

L.A. Dodgers 1 Chicago White Sox 0

Colorado 9 San Diego 7

Interleague

Washington 4 L.A. Angels 3

San Francisco 2 Cleveland 1 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 1 Chicago White Sox 0

---

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

Canadian Football League

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 8-3) at Houston (Morton 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 4-0) at Oakland (Gray 5-4), 3:35 p.m.

Texas (Perez 5-6) at Baltimore (Gausman 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 5-7) at Kansas City (Hammel 4-8), 8:15 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 1-6) at Atlanta (Dickey 6-5), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-5) at Miami (Straily 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 5-9) at Colorado (Gray 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Cole 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 11-4) at Cincinnati (Adleman 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland (Carrasco 10-4) at San Francisco (Cain 3-8), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 4-10), 10:07 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

D.C. at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

