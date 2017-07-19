Suns extend GM McDonough, hire Jones for front office

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has extended the contract of general manager Ryan McDonough through the 2019-20 season and hired longtime NBA player James Jones as vice-president of basketball operations.

Sarver says Jones will report directly to McDonough in the new position.

McDonough is entering his fifth season as general manager and is the architect of an exceedingly young roster built with draft picks.

Sarver says he's not a patient man but has decided he must show patience for this young core to develop and eventually compete with the top teams in the Western Conference.