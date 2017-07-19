Utah Jazz sign forward Royce O'Neale

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz signed forward Royce O'Neale on Wednesday.

Contract details were not released.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing played for Gran Canaria in Spain last season and averaged 8.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. O'Neale was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans' Las Vegas Summer League team last week and averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The 24-year-old was undrafted out of Baylor in 2015. He adds wing depth to a Jazz team adjusting to life without Gordon Hayward after he signed with the Boston Celtics in free agency.