Baseball Capsules

DENVER — Nolan Arenado lined three homers as part of his five-hit afternoon and tied a career-high with seven RBIs, helping the Colorado Rockies complete a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres with an 18-4 victory Wednesday.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered on a scorching day when the Rockies had a season-high 21 hits. Gerardo Parra ran his streak of reaching base to 10 straight plate appearances over three games before flying out in the fifth. He finished with four singles.

Arenado had a pair of RBI singles to start the game, followed by solo shots in the fourth and fifth innings, and a three-run homer in the sixth. He had a chance at a fourth homer in the eighth and lined out to left.

Jon Gray (3-1) kept the Padres in check until running out of steam. The right-hander allowed all four of his runs in the sixth — his last inning of work.

Padres starter Clayton Richard (5-10) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up 11 runs, 10 earned, inflating his ERA from 4.75 to 5.35. He also matched a team record by allowing 14 hits.

DODGERS 9, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kike Hernandez had two home runs to lead surging Los Angeles in a rain-shortened game, spoiling the Chicago debut of top prospect Yoan Moncada.

Hernandez broke out of a 1-for-23 slump with home runs in his first two at-bats, lifting the Dodgers to their 11th straight win and 31st victory in 35 games.

The game was called in the top of the eighth inning after a 37-minute delay.

Hernandez had solo home runs in the second and fourth innings, his second career multihomer game.

Chicago starter Carlos Rodon (1-3) allowed home runs to his first batter, as Chris Taylor led the game off with one, and his last, as Corey Seager's two-run homer in the fourth chased him.

Seager's blast was his 44th as a shortstop, passing Rafael Furcal for most career homers from the position in franchise history.

Kenta Maeda (8-4) allowed one run and five hits in five innings.

ANGELS 7, NATIONALS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Meyer allowed only one hit in seven innings, and Mike Trout and C.J. Cron hit two-run homers to lead Los Angeles to a victory that snapped the Washington Nationals' six-game winning streak.

The 6-foot-9 Meyer (4-5) had a perfect game until he walked Anthony Rendon with two outs in the fifth. He lost his no-hitter with two outs in the sixth when Brian Goodwin doubled down the right-field line.

Meyer, Rendon and Goodwin were all first-round draft picks by the Nationals in 2011.

Meyer had been plagued by walks this season (41 in 60 1/3 innings) but walked only one in his career-high seven innings Wednesday, while striking out seven.

CUBS 8, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Montgomery hit his first home run and allowed two hits and one run in six innings to lead streaking Chicago over Atlanta.

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Chicago, which stretched its season-best winning streak to six games since the All-Star break. The Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Braves.

Kris Bryant, the Cubs' 2016 NL MVP, left the game with a sprained left little finger in the first inning. The team said X-rays were negative and his status is day to day.

Tommy La Stella, who replaced Bryant, also homered and Addison Russell drove in two runs with four hits, including two doubles.

The Braves loaded the bases with three singles off Koji Uehara in the eighth. After Pedro Strop replaced Uehara, Matt Kemp grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Montgomery (2-6) earned his first win since June 20. The only run he allowed came on a sixth-inning leadoff homer by Ender Inciarte.

R.A. Dickey (6-6) allowed four runs and seven hits in seven innings.

PIRATES 3, BREWERS 2, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Moroff got his first career game-ending hit with a single in the 10th inning, lifting Pittsburgh over Milwaukee.

Moroff raised his right arm and ran to first base while his seventh big league hit scored Josh Harrison. Teammate Gregory Polanco hoisted the rookie into the air as the Pirates celebrated in the infield.

Harrison reached on a double against former Pirates reliever Jared Hughes (3-2), who got his first loss since April 18.

Pittsburgh blew a lead in the eighth before tying it in the ninth against closer Corey Knebel. Francisco Cervelli singled home Moroff, who was pinch-running for David Freese. The rally began with Freese's walk and Polanco's single. It was the fifth blown save this year for Knebel.

Tony Watson (5-2) pitched a scoreless 10th for the win.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Dustin Pedroia drove in three, Drew Pomeranz pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and Boston beat Toronto.

Pomeranz (10-4) allowed an unearned run over 6 2/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision.

Pedroia and Deven Marrero each had two-run singles with two outs in the second inning to provide all the offence the Red Sox needed. Pedroia has six RBIs in the series, which concludes Thursday.

Aaron Sanchez (1-3) gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in four innings.

GIANTS 5, INDIANS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey pinch hit a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning and San Francisco defeated Cleveland.

Posey, on a scheduled rest day, doubled off the wall on a 3-2 slider on the seventh offering from Indians reliever Bryan Shaw (2-4).

The Indians lost for the sixth time in seven games as they concluded a 1-5 West Coast trip. The American League Central front-runners fell to 4-13 in interleague and are winless in six interleague series.

Cory Gearrin (4-3) faced just one batter in the top of the eighth for the win.

TWINS 6, YANKEES 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run, Jose Berrios went strong into the seventh inning and Minnesota beat New York to win its first home series against the Yankees in nine years.

Berrios (9-3) allowed only one run, his fewest in 11 starts, on a two-out single by Brett Gardner in the seventh before being removed.

Berrios improved to 6-0 in seven afternoon turns this season and helped drop the Yankees to 0-8-2 in their past 10 series.

Zack Granite sparked a six-run surge by the Twins in the second inning against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (6-5) with a two-run single, his first major league RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar tacked on an RBI single before Sano crushed an 0-2 curveball into the bullpen for a 6-0 lead. The All-Star has 23 homers this year.

PHILLIES 10, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Daniel Nava tied a career high with four hits and Philadelphia had a season-best 20 hits to beat Miami and win a road series for only the third time this season.

Nava singled in each of his first four at-bats, drove in two runs and increased his average to .300.

The Phillies completed a 3-3 trip but still have the worst record in the majors.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit his 30th homer to forge a tie with the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major league lead in homers. Christian Yelich hit his ninth homer for the Marlins.

Both homers came against Nick Pivetta (3-5), who has allowed 16 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season.

Dan Straily (7-5) lost for the first time since June 5. He allowed four runs in five innings.

REDS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3, 11 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — J.D. Martinez bruised his left hand, forcing him out of his debut with Arizona, and Cincinnati ended its five-game losing streak with a victory by Adam Duvall's bases-loaded single in the 11th inning.

The Reds had lost all five games since the All-Star break, including Arizona's 11-2 victory on Tuesday night that featured nine extra-base hits by the Diamondbacks. The Reds broke their slump by rallying off T.J. McFarland (4-2) to snap a 3-3 tie.

Billy Hamilton singled — his third hit of the game — with one out. Zack Cozart hit a ground-rule double, and Joey Votto was walked intentionally ahead of Duvall's single to right. Michael Lorenzen (5-2) pitched two innings for the win.

Arizona was buoyed by getting Martinez from the Tigers for three prospects, adding a run producer to the middle of the lineup. Manager Torey Lovullo said pregame on Wednesday that "it was an exciting moment" to write his name on the lineup card.

MARINERS 4, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — James Paxton had another strong start against Houston and rookie Ben Gamel powered the offence with a two-run homer to give Seattle a win over the Astros.

Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season. It's the fourth straight win for Paxton, who struck out seven.

Houston starter Charlie Morton (7-4) retired the first nine batters and the Astros led 1-0 before Jean Segura led off the fourth with a single. Gamel's first homer since June 23 came next to put Seattle up 2-1.

Segura had two hits and Robinson Cano and Mike Zunino drove in a run apiece for the Mariners, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.

ORIOLES 10, RANGERS 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adam Jones homered and scored three runs and Baltimore beat faltering Texas.

Trey Mancini contributed two hits in a seven-run seventh inning, including a bases-loaded triple, and Jonathan Schoop finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Having thus far outscored Texas 25-4 in the series, the Orioles will attempt to complete a four-game sweep on Thursday.

Gausman (6-7) gave up one run, struck out eight and walked two. The right-hander came in with a 6.39 ERA and had allowed a total of 14 runs in his past two starts.

Martin Perez (5-7) allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings.

ATHLETICS 7, RAYS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sonny Gray struck out six pitching into the seventh in what might have been his final home start in Oakland if the club tries to deal him before the trade deadline, and the Athletics rallied in the fifth inning to beat Tampa Bay.

Matt Joyce hit a towering homer to the right-field seats in the eighth for Oakland.

Grey (6-4) won his third straight start and fourth in five. When speculation arose from the White Sox side before his Friday outing that the right-hander had been scratched because of a possible deal, the A's quickly announced that he was indeed taking the mound for his scheduled outing.

Oakland got to Tampa Bay right-hander Jake Faria (4-1) in the fifth. With seven straight quality starts to begin his career, Faria took his first big league loss.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Moss doubled off the wall in the ninth to score the tying run, and Alex Gordon drove him home with a sacrifice fly to bail out closer Kelvin Herrera and give Kansas City a victory over Detroit.

Moss homered in the third inning before coming through against Tigers closer Justin Wilson (3-4) in the ninth — shortly after Mikie Mahtook's two-run shot off Herrera had given Detroit the lead.

Moss went to third on the throw to the plate, and Gordon sent a fly ball to centre that was just deep enough to give him his sixth career walk-off RBI and the Royals a much-needed win.

Kevin McCarthy (1-0) got the win.

METS 7, CARDINALS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched into the seventh inning and won his career-best seventh straight start and New York beat St. Louis.

New York jumped on Mike Leake (6-8) for seven runs in the first two innings and cruised from there behind deGrom (11-3) to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Mets sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning and strung together three straight run-scoring hits with two outs, capped by Wilmer Flores' RBI single.

New York added four more runs off Leake in the second, only one of them earned. Third baseman Jedd Gyorko's throw sailed into right field on what could have been a double play grounder by Asdrubal Cabrera. Jay Bruce followed with an RBI single and Yoenis Cespedes doubled to right to make it 5-0.