Brent Lakatos wins third gold medal at world para athletics championships

LONDON — Canadian Brent Lakatos captured his third gold medal of the world para athletics championships on Thursday with a victory in the men's T53 800-metres.

The Dorval, Que., native won the race in one minute 40.14 seconds at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Pierre Fairbank of France was second while Thailand's Pongsakorn Paeyo took the bronze.

Lakatos had already won gold in the T53 200 and 400 metres at the worlds.