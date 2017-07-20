British Open Key Hole
SOUTHPORT, England — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:
HOLE: 17.
YARDAGE: 567.
PAR: 5.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.5.
RANK: 18.
KEY FACT: Both Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka birdied the hole, the easiest on the course, to get to 5 under, where they shared the lead with Matt Kuchar. Kuchar missed a 6-footer for birdie on the hole that would have given him the outright lead.
