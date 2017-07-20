Cardinals re-sign RB Chris Johnson to 1-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed nine-year NFL veteran Chris Johnson to a one-year contract.
The 31-year-old running back is expected to provide backup support for All-Pro David Johnson at the position.
Chris Johnson spent the last two seasons with Arizona. He played in only four games last season before a groin injury sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Johnson led the Cardinals in rushing in 2015 with 814 yards on 196 carries, an average of 4.2 yards per attempt, but his playing time diminished with the emergence of David Johnson, who was a rookie that season.
Chris Johnson is a three-time Pro Bowl player and is one of only seven players to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season. He rushed for 2,006 yards for Tennessee in 2009.
