De Sciglio replaces Dani Alves at Juventus in unpopular move

TURIN, Italy — Italy defender Mattia De Sciglio will replace Dani Alves at fullback for Juventus in an unpopular transfer among the Turin club's supporters.

Juventus made the announcement Thursday that De Sciglio was joining from AC Milan and signed a five-year contract with the six-time defending Serie A champions.

Alves was released by Juventus in June and joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans took to social media to ridicule Juventus for the swap, pointing to Alves' experience and contributions en route to the Champions League final this year compared to the perceived stall in the development of the 24-year-old De Sciglio.

Juventus is reportedly paying 12 million euros ($14 million) for De Sciglio.