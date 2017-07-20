Flames sign forward Garnet Hathaway to one-year, two-way contract
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames signed forward Garnet Hathaway to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.
The Kennebunkport, Maine native split last season between the Flames and their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat. Hathaway had a goal and four assists in 26 games with Calgary. He scored eight goals and 12 assists in 31 games for the Heat.
Hathaway, 25, has played in 40 career games, scoring once with seven assists and 75 penalty minutes.
The six foot two, 207 pounder played four years at Brown University before joining the Flames organization.
