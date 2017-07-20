Meyer, 2 relievers throw 1-hitter in Angels' 7-0 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Right-hander Alex Meyer allowed only one hit in seven innings, and Mike Trout and C.J. Cron hit two-run homers to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-0 victory Wednesday night that snapped the Washington Nationals' six-game winning streak.

The 6-foot-9 Meyer (4-5) had a perfect game until he walked Anthony Rendon with two outs in the fifth. He lost his no-hitter with two outs in the sixth when Brian Goodwin doubled down the right-field line.

Meyer, Rendon and Goodwin were all first-round draft picks by the Nationals in 2011.

Meyer had been plagued by walks this season (41 in 60 1/3 innings) but walked only one in his career-high seven innings Wednesday, while striking out seven.

David Hernandez and Jose Alvarez each threw a scoreless, hitless inning to complete the one-hit shutout.

The Angels provided Meyer with all the run support he would need with two runs in the first off Gio Gonzalez (8-5). Albert Pujols singled in the first run and Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice fly in the second.

It remained a 2-0 game until the sixth when Cron followed a walk to Pujols with a two-run homer. After Yunel Escobar singled in a run off reliever Joe Blanton in the seventh, Trout followed with his two-run homer. It was his 18th home run of the season.

Gonzalez was charged with four runs, five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Washington outfielder Bryce Harper did not play in the nationally televised game. It was a scheduled day off.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: The team said RHP Joe Ross underwent successful Tommy John surgery. . OF Michael Taylor (oblique strain) resumed baseball activities. . Nationals had no update on second MRI on the fractured right wrist of shortstop Trea Turner. He is rehabbing in West Palm Beach.

Angels: Placed OF Cameron Maybin on the DL with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee. Angels said he would be out 2-4 weeks, though Maybin expects to return on the shorter end. ... Recalled OF Shane Robinson from Triple-A and started him Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: After a day off Thursday, RHP Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.01 ERA) is scheduled to open a three-game series in Arizona on Friday. Originally drafted by the Diamondbacks, he is 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in seven career starts against Arizona.