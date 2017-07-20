MLS Capsules

HARRISON, N.J. — Daniel Royer scored twice in a minute span late in the New York Red Bulls' 5-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Royer scored in the 90th and 91st minutes. He has seven goals this season.

The five goals are the most the Red Bulls (9-8-2) have scored this season and the most the Earthquakes (7-8-5) have allowed. New York has won two in a row for the first time since a three-game streak in April.

Sean Davis opened the scoring for New York in the 38th minute.

Sacha Kljestan scored in the 73rd minute, scooping up a ricochet from Earthquakes forward Simon Dawkins in front of the net and powering it through. Kljestan also had a pair of assists for New York.

Felipe made it 3-0 in the 75th, and Valeri Kazaishvili struck for San Jose in the 88th.

SOUNDERS 4, D.C. UNITED 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute and Seattle overcame a three-goal deficit in the second half to beat D.C. United.

Will Bruin, Brad Evans, and Gustav Svensson also scored for Seattle (7-7-6), with the four goals coming in a 27-minute span.

Bruin set up the winner when he stole the ball at midfield and sent it ahead to a streaking Roldan. Roldan caught up with it, got around United defender Steve Birnbaum and beat goalkeeper Travis Warra to the left side from 12 yards in front.

Deshorn Brown and Ian Harkes scored in the first half, and Lloyd Sam added a second-half tally for United (5-12-3). The Washington club is last overall in MLS with 18 points and 17 goals.

TORONTO FC 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 2, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Vazquez drilled a penalty kick past Sean Johnson in the first minute of stoppage time and Toronto FC escaped with the draw against New York City FC.

Jordan Hamilton was clipped and taken down by New York City's RJ Allen in the penalty area in the 90th minute, setting up Vazquez's penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season.

Toronto (11-3-6) moved a point ahead of Chicago for the Eastern Conference and overall MLS lead.

After Ashtone Morgan gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead, New York City (10-6-4) responded with back-to-back scores. Reigning MVP David Villa netted his 13th goal of the season in extra time of the first half, and Maximiliano Moralez made it 2-1 in the 56th.

Toronto was playing without Jozy Altidore after he was called up to the U.S. national team for the Gold Cup.

WHITECAPS 1, GALAXY 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Tony Tchani headed in his second goal of the season midway through the second half and Vancouver hung on to beat Los Angeles.

In the 63rd minute, Christian Bolanos was awarded a free from left wing after taking a foul from Bradley Diallo. Bolanos sent his kick toward the centre of the box, and Tchani headed it through diving goalkeeper Brian Rowe's hands in the 64th.

The Whitecaps (8-7-3) moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Western Conference with Portland and Seattle. The Galaxy (6-9-4) are winless at home since April 7, and have tied a team record for home losses in a season with six.

IMPACT 2, UNION 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Blerim Dzemaili broke a tie in the 51st minute to help Montreal beat Philadelphia.

Dzemaili deked Union defender Giliano Wijnaldum on the edge of the box. The move put Dzemaili all alone on goal, and the Swiss international connected from close range.

Michael Salazar opened the scoring for Montreal (6-6-6) in the 19th minute in his second start of the season. Fafa Picault tied it for Philadelphia (6-8-5) in the 43rd.

Philadelphia appeared to have tied it in the 86th minute, but Roland Alberg's volley was called back for offside.

DYNAMO 0, MINNESOTA UNITED 0, TIE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bobby Shuttleworth saved all four Houston shots on goal and Minnesota United tied the Dynamo.

Expansion Minnesota (5-11-4) has gone 261 minutes without a goal. Shuttleworth has four shutouts this season and 38th in his MLS career.

Houston (8-7-5) dropped to 0-7-3 on road. Tyler Deric has two shutouts this season and 17 overall.

REAL SALT LAKE 4, TIMBERS 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joao Plata scored twice and Kyle Beckerman added a goal before receiving a red card in Real Salt Lake's victory over Portland.

The eventful match featured seven yellow cards and three red cards.