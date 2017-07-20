Monaco tells clubs to end unauthorized approaches for Mbappe
A
A
Share via Email
Monaco has ordered leading European clubs to stop making unauthorized approaches to prolific teen forward Kylian Mbappe.
The 18-year-old France international scored 26 goals last season as Monaco won the French title and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.
In a statement on Thursday , Monaco said "important European clubs" had made contact with Mbappe and his entourage, without naming the clubs involved.
Mbappe is rated at more than 120 million euros ($140 million) and is one of the most sought after players in Europe.
Monaco issued an online reminder to those clubs that approaches without its authorization breach football regulations.
Monaco says "to put an end to this unacceptable situation" it is considering asking the French league and FIFA to pursue "disciplinary procedures against offending clubs."
In the
Monaco, which begins its title
Most Popular
-
Wetland loss a cause of algal blooms in Great Lakes, study finds
-
Drove to Canada, rocked out to Metallica, but can't find the car
-
Police in Nova Scotia issue alert over threatening text messages sent to teenage girls
-
Girl, 7, in Halifax hospital with critical injuries after being hit by farm tractor