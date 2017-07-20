Monaco tells clubs to end unauthorized approaches for Mbappe

Monaco has ordered leading European clubs to stop making unauthorized approaches to prolific teen forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old France international scored 26 goals last season as Monaco won the French title and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

In a statement on Thursday , Monaco said "important European clubs" had made contact with Mbappe and his entourage, without naming the clubs involved.

Mbappe is rated at more than 120 million euros ($140 million) and is one of the most sought after players in Europe.

Monaco issued an online reminder to those clubs that approaches without its authorization breach football regulations.

Monaco says "to put an end to this unacceptable situation" it is considering asking the French league and FIFA to pursue "disciplinary procedures against offending clubs."

In the off-season , Monaco has already sold playmaker Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea and forward Valere Germain to Marseille.