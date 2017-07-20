Monfils upset by Dutra Silva in 2nd round of Croatia Open
A
A
Share via Email
UMAG, Croatia — Rogerio Dutra Silva upset second-seeded Gael Monfils 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Croatia Open on Thursday.
The 64th-ranked Brazilian next faces Italian Alessandro Giannessi, after he beat qualifier Kenny De Schepper of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Also in the second round, defending champion Fabio Fognini overcame a second-set wobble to win 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 against unseeded Nicolas Kicker of Argentina.
The third-seeded Italian had his serve broken twice set by Kicker in the second set.
In the quarterfinals, Fognini will play lucky loser entry Andrey Rublev of Russia.
Rublev beat last year's finalist Andrej Martin of Slovakia 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Most Popular
-
Syracuse teen who lost his car after Metallica concert says it has been found
-
Developers asked to pay 25 per cent more to build in Vancouver
-
'It’s going to take time for wounds to heal:' Groups join Queer Arabs in boycott of Halifax Pride
-
TTC worker compensated for lost wages after being arrested, suspended