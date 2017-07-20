Monfils upset by Dutra Silva in 2nd round of Croatia Open

UMAG, Croatia — Rogerio Dutra Silva upset second-seeded Gael Monfils 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Croatia Open on Thursday.

The 64th-ranked Brazilian next faces Italian Alessandro Giannessi, after he beat qualifier Kenny De Schepper of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Also in the second round, defending champion Fabio Fognini overcame a second-set wobble to win 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 against unseeded Nicolas Kicker of Argentina.

The third-seeded Italian had his serve broken twice set by Kicker in the second set.

In the quarterfinals, Fognini will play lucky loser entry Andrey Rublev of Russia.