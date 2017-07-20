Sports

Orioles hit 4 HRs, beat Rangers 9-7 to complete 4-game sweep

Texas Rangers' Carlos Gomez follows through on an RBI double in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Welington Castillo and home plate umpire Tripp Gibson during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE — Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones both homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat Cole Hamels and the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep.

Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis also went deep for the Orioles, who trailed 5-1 in the fifth inning before coming back to hand Hamels (4-1) his first loss in 10 starts this season.

Baltimore hit 10 home runs in the series and outscored Texas 34-11.

The Orioles' four-game winning streak is their longest since a six-game run in early May, and it puts them within three games of .500 (46-49) for the first time since July 4.

Miguel Castro (2-1) worked the sixth for Baltimore after starter Wade Miley allowed five runs over five innings.

