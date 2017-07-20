Polanco homers, Pirates beat Brewers 4-2 for 4-game sweep
PITTSBURGH — Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.
The Pirates have won 11 of 13 and moved within three games of Milwaukee in a division that's tightened up since the All-Star break. The Brewers have lost five straight, cutting their lead to one game over the idle Chicago Cubs.
Polanco hit a solo shot off Jimmy Nelson (8-5) in the fourth inning, his ninth homer. Stewart scored the go-ahead run in the fifth on a single by Josh Harrison.
Jameson Taillon (6-3) struck out a season-high eight in 5 1/3 innings. Felipe Rivero worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.
It was 2-all in the fifth when Stewart led off with a single and Taillon sacrificed. Harrison and Andrew McCutchen had RBI singles with two outs.
Taillon and four relievers protected Pittsburgh's lead.
Stewart singled home a run in the second. Brett Phillips hit an RBI double during a two-run fourth for Milwaukee.
UP NEXT
Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (4-4) starts for Milwaukee as its road trip continues in Philadelphia.
Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (3-4) pitches when Pittsburgh visits Colorado.
