Tony Tchani scores in Whitecaps' 1-0 victory over Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. — Tony Tchani headed in his second goal of the season midway through the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps hung on for a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.

In the 63rd minute, Christian Bolanos was awarded a free from left wing after taking a foul from Bradley Diallo. Bolanos sent his kick toward the centre of the box, and Tchani headed it through diving goalkeeper Brian Rowe's hands in the 64th.

The Galaxy (6-9-4) had a chance to tie in the 88th minute, but Ariel Lassiter's shot from outside the box was saved by David Ousted.

The Whitecaps (8-7-3) moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Western Conference with Portland and Seattle.