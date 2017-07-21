Sports

African soccer body passes new statutes, throws out Zanzibar

RABAT, Morocco — The African soccer confederation's member countries agreed on Friday to introduce an age limit of 70 for top officials and expand ethics checks to all members of its working committees.

The Confederation of African Football also decided at its general assembly in Rabat, Morocco, to rescind the membership of the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar, which was accepted as a full member of CAF just four months ago.

CAF president Ahmad said Zanzibar, which is part of Tanzania, was admitted against CAF rules. Zanzibar became CAF's 55th member in March under the leadership of former CAF president Issa Hayatou.

CAF cannot have two member associations from the same country, Ahmad said, despite Zanzibar fielding its own team in regional competitions.

