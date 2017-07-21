Bertens beats doubles partner to reach semifinals in Gstaad

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Second-seeded Kiki Bertens beat her doubles partner in the Gstaad Ladies Championship quarterfinals on Friday.

Bertens, ranked No. 35, overcame six double-faults and broke fifth-seeded Johanna Larsson's serve twice in each set to win 6-4, 6-4.

They were back in action later Friday as the top-seeded pair in the doubles competition at the clay-court event.

Bertens will play unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the semifinals on Saturday. The 97th-ranked Sorribes Tormo beat Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-2, 6-3.