Bertens beats doubles partner to reach semifinals in Gstaad
A
A
Share via Email
GSTAAD, Switzerland — Second-seeded Kiki Bertens beat her doubles partner in the Gstaad Ladies Championship quarterfinals on Friday.
Bertens, ranked No. 35, overcame six double-faults and broke fifth-seeded Johanna Larsson's serve twice in each set to win 6-4, 6-4.
They were back in action later Friday as the top-seeded pair in the doubles competition at the clay-court event.
Bertens will play unseeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the semifinals on Saturday. The 97th-ranked Sorribes Tormo beat Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-2, 6-3.
Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic rallied to beat German qualifier Antonia Lottner 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to also advance to the semifinals.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
A 'potentially fatal' tapeworm has been discovered in Alberta: University of Alberta
-
Seven-year-old girl struck by farm tractor dies in Halifax hospital