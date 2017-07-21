Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels recovering from broken foot
CHICAGO — Blackhawks forward Tommy Wingels broke his left foot during
The 29-year-old Wingels, a suburban Chicago native, agreed to a one-year deal with the Blackhawks on July 1. He had seven goals and five assists for the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators last season.
The Blackhawks announced the injury on Friday.
