Blackhawks looking to old, new faces in quest for Cup

CHICAGO — Following a second straight first-round playoff flop last April, the Chicago Blackhawks responded with roster changes that cut all the way to their core of high-priced stars.
"We're trying to create some new chemistry and some different looks next year," Bowman said Friday at the Blackhawks' fan convention. "We're trying not to look backwards. We're trying to look forward and that goes for all of our players who are trying to get better."
The Blackhawks topped the Western Conference with 109 points last season and were expected to challenge for their fourth Cup since 2010. But they were swept in the first round by Nashville — after being ousted in their opening series by St. Louis the year before.
Sharp, who spent the past two seasons in Dallas, had hip surgery in March and signed as a free agent. The 35-year-old played 10 seasons in Chicago, where he scored 33 or more goals four times.
Top prospect Alex DeBrincat, the Ontario Hockey League player of the year, is knocking on the door. And Blackhawks are banking on improvement from last year's rookie forwards.
Coach Joel Quenneville all but promised to reunite Saad on a line with captain Jonathan Toews. The two clicked together during Chicago's 2013 and 2015 Cup runs, and this time, Quenneville envisions Richard Panik joining the unit.
"I think that Jonny's line is key for our team's success," Quenneville said. "Those three potentially being on a line really is good to see — some size, some strength, puck possession."
The 24-year-old Saad is on board.
"That's, I think, the plan and you never know with Q," Saad said. "It's always switched up to his liking. But me and Jonny had some success in the past, and I definitely feel excited to hopefully be reunited with him."
Another line could include puck magician Patrick Kane on right wing and Artem Anisimov at
"Whether he plays up there or with Jonny is an option as well," Quenneville added. "He gives us some versatility."
Sharp said he's recovered fully from surgery.
"I had my best years playing for Coach Q, and I know wherever he puts me in the lineup is probably going to be best for me and for the team, as well," Sharp said.
Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook will again anchor Chicago's
"On the back end we probably are going to have some new pairs and some new looks as well," said Quenneville, a former
The Blackhawks lost one key player with no compensation.
Marian Hossa, who had 26 goals last season, will miss 2017-18 because of side effects from medication to treat a skin disorder and may not play again. The 38-year-old has 525 career goals and 1134 points.
"It's heartbreaking what he has to go through when you know it's too soon," Toews said. "He's got a ton left on the table."
