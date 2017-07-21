Chandimal has pneumonia, will miss 1st test against India
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been hospitalized with pneumonia and will not be available for his team's first test match against India next week, the country's cricket board said Friday.
Rangana Herath has been appointed stand-in captain.
Chandimal had been infected with a viral fever and asked to rest for up to five days. However, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement that increased symptoms showed the development of pneumonia.
Chandimal took over the test captaincy from Angelo Mathews in the recent one-off test against Zimbabwe, which Sri Lanka won.
Many members of the Sri Lankan cricket team, including limited-overs fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had been infected with viral fever in the past weeks.
The first test will begin in Galle on July 26.
