Cincinnati Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones suspended 1 game
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been suspended for the regular-season opener against Baltimore for his role in an altercation at a downtown hotel earlier this year.
Jones had pleaded guilty to a
Police said Jones kicked and used head-butting as he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a hotel employee. He was arrested outside the hotel, and police video showed him protesting that he hadn't done anything to deserve it, loudly demanding, "Let me go!" and at times struggling with officers while yelling obscene insults. Video of Jones in the back of a police cruiser at one point showed him telling an officer: "I hope you die tomorrow."
Jones apologized in court for his
In exchange for Jones' plea, Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed
In a letter to Jones, the NFL said it considered the "extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process. As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL."
"While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your
Jones can appeal the suspension within three days. Otherwise, he will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 11 following the opener against the Ravens. Jones may participate in all preseason practices and games.
Jones was suspended as a Tennessee Titan by the NFL throughout the 2007 season, then was suspended again during the 2008 season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones pleaded an equivalent of no contest to a
The Titans made the Atlanta native the sixth overall pick out of West Virginia in the 2005 draft. The Bengals signed him in 2010.
