Cowboys training camp capsule

DALLAS COWBOYS (13-4)
OPEN CAMP: July 24, Oxnard, California.
LAST YEAR: Sensational rookie combo of QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott powered Cowboys to top seed in NFC before divisional playoff loss to Green Bay. Prescott, NFL Offensive Rookie of Year, had one of best debut seasons for QB in NFL history after replacing injured Tony Romo, who never got back starting job and retired to broadcast booth after season. Elliott was NFL rushing leader with 1,631 yards. Dez Bryant, 2014 All-Pro WR, had production similar to that season in second half of last year. Bryant participated in
IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Charlton and fellow DE Charles Tapper, rookie CBs Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, CB Nolan Carroll; rookie WR/KR Ryan Switzer.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: CBs Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne, Ss Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox, DT Terrell McClain, DE Jack Crawford, T Doug Free.
CAMP NEEDS: Sounds like recording, but pass rush still tops list. Dallas has addressed DE at or near top of draft three times in four years and needs to start seeing results to make long
EXPECTATIONS: Prescott will hear phrase "sophomore slump" in weeks leading to season. If former Mississippi State star avoids it, Cowboys have strong chance to remain contender after failing to follow up NFC East-winning season in 2014 and falling to last place a year later. Dallas hasn't had consecutive winning seasons since last of five straight in 2009.
