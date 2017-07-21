Sports

Cubs 3B Bryant sidelined by sprained finger

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) holds his finger after being injured diving into third base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHICAGO — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup after he sprained his left little finger on a headfirst slide.

Bryant got hurt in the first inning of Chicago's 8-2 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, and he is considered day to day.

The 25-year-old Bryant is hitting .275 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 88 games. He won the NL MVP award last year, helping the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908.

Javier Baez got the start at third for Chicago's series opener against St. Louis on Friday at Wrigley Field.

