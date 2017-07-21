Dez Bryant throws barbecue party for 3K in Texas hometown
LUFKIN, Texas — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant returned to his East Texas hometown to thank supporters with free barbecue that drew several thousand fans to a park.
Bryant was in Lufkin on Thursday afternoon for the outdoor event that included games and a chance to meet the NFL star as temperatures reached the 90s. Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth (PEBS'-worth) on Friday estimated the crowd at about 3,000 and said two people were treated for heat exhaustion.
Pebsworth says everyone was excited to see Bryant and he was a great host.
Bryant says he decided a couple of days earlier to throw the catered event in Lufkin, a city of about 36,000 located 110 miles (177
The Cowboys open camp next week in Oxnard, California.
