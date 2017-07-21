Donald Driver, Mark Lee set for Packers Hall of Fame call
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to induct two new members to the franchise's Hall of Fame.
All-time leading receiver Donald Driver and ball-hawking cornerback Mark Lee will be
Driver had 743 catches for 10,137 yards to lead all Packers receivers. His 62 career touchdowns are fifth in franchise history.
The four-time Pro Bowler played in 205 games over 14 seasons with the Packers.
Lee had 31 interceptions in 11 seasons in Green Bay. He missed just eight games during his Packers career, appearing in 157 games and making 139 starts.
