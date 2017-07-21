Forward Ryan Dzingel signs two-year deal with Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA — Forward Ryan Dzingel and the Ottawa Senators agreed to a two-year contract on Friday with an average annual value of US$1.8 million.

The 25-year-old Dzingel will make $1.5 million in the first year and $2.1 in the second.

Dzingel set career highs in all major categories during his first full NHL season, scoring 14 goals and adding 18 assists for 32 points in 81 games.

He added two goals and an assist in 15 playoff games during the Senators' run to the Eastern Conference final.

Dzingel has 17 goals, 24 assists and 41 penalty minutes in 111 career NHL games.