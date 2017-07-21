Guzan has shutout in 1st MLS game since 2008, Atlanta wins

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. national team goalkeeper Brad Guzan kept a clean sheet in his return to Major League Soccer, Hector Villalba scored in the 86th minute and Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night in the clubs' first meeting.

Expansion Atlanta (10-7-3) has won four straight games and five of its last six. Orlando (8-8-5) has just one win in its last eight home matches.

Villalba controlled a throw-in from Greg Garza, took two touches in space and sent a shot from distance into the upper-right corner for his ninth goal of the season. Guzan, a former English Premier League player, started in his first MLS game since 2008.

Guzan came up with two quality saves on set pieces. He dove to his right to get a hand on Jonathan Spector's header in the 39th minute and saved another header from Spector in the 63rd.