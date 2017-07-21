Hurricanes beat Brumbies 35-16 in Super Rugby quarterfinals
CANBERRA, Australia — Hooker Dane Coles helped the defending champion Hurricanes to a 35-16 win over the ACT Brumbies in the first Super Rugby quarterfinal match.
Coles took the field as a first-half replacement in his first Super Rugby match since March, when he was diagnosed with a concussion while recovering from knee and ankle injuries. His break in the 69th minute set up a decisive try for scrumhalf T.J. Perenara as the Hurricanes were forced to work hard to beat the Brumbies.
Winger Wes Goosen scored a try in each half to contribute to a scoreline which flattered the Hurricanes.
