Jets sign top draft pick S Jamal Adams of LSU
A
A
Share via Email
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets on Friday signed safety Jamal Adams of LSU, the sixth overall pick in the draft.
Adams gets a four-year deal worth about $22 million. As with all first-round contracts under the current
All nine of the Jets' selections in April's draft have signed.
A versatile defender, Adams had one interception and four passes
Adams is expected to be a starter this season for the rebuilding Jets.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area
-
Legal Matters: What to do if a home price drops before the closing date