Key Hole in Second Round of British Open
SOUTHPORT, England — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the British Open:
HOLE: 15.
YARDAGE: 542.
PAR: 5.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.6.
RANK: 18.
KEY FACT: Jordan Spieth came out of the rough with his second shot, and then sunk an 18-footer for eagle to pad his lead.
