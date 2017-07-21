Sports

Key Hole in Second Round of British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the British Open:

HOLE: 15.

YARDAGE: 542.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.6.

RANK: 18.

KEY FACT: Jordan Spieth came out of the rough with his second shot, and then sunk an 18-footer for eagle to pad his lead.

