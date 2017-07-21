Liverpool signs Robertson, fills problem spot at left back
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool has signed left back Andy Robertson from Hull, filling a problematic position for the English Premier League team.
Liverpool announced the signing of the 23-year-old Robertson on Friday, without giving the fee.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp played James Milner, a central midfielder, as a makeshift left back last season.
Hull was relegated from the Premier League last season.
