Liverpool signs Robertson, fills problem spot at left back

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool has signed left back Andy Robertson from Hull, filling a problematic position for the English Premier League team.

Liverpool announced the signing of the 23-year-old Robertson on Friday, without giving the fee.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp played James Milner, a central midfielder, as a makeshift left back last season.

Hull was relegated from the Premier League last season.

