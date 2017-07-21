Memphis Grizzlies sign former Oregon forward Dillon Brooks
A
A
Share via Email
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed former Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, a second-round pick in last month's NBA draft.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Brooks was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 45th overall pick. The Grizzlies acquired him in exchange for a future second-round pick.
Brooks, 21, averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a junior at Oregon last season. He was named the Pac-12 player of the year and helped Oregon earn its first Final Four berth since 1939.
___
More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'Infringing on rescue:' Police in Nova Scotia say drone interfered with emergency scene
-
More buses, less parking for Halifax street has business association bitter
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in place for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax area