Pizarro's goal gives Mexico 1-0 win over Honduras

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A goal by Rodolfo Pizarro just over three minutes into the game was all the offence Mexico could muster but it was enough for a 1-0 victory over Honduras on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

While its offence bogged down, Mexico survived several near-misses by Honduras in the second half.

The victory in front of 37,404 at University of Phoenix Stadium moved Mexico into a semifinal match against Jamaica in the Rose Bowl on Sunday. It's a rematch of the championship game of the last Gold Cup, a 3-1 Mexico victory in 2015.

Mexico and Jamaica played to a 0-0 draw this year in the Gold Cup group stage.

The United States plays Costa Rica on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, in the other semifinal.