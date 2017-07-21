Real Salt Lake hires Todd Hoffard as director of goalkeeping

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake has hired Todd Hoffard as director of goalkeeping.

The team announced Friday that Hoffard would replace Daryl Shore, who was fired last month.

Hoffard spent the last two seasons coaching the Lebanon Valley College women's soccer team. He previously was the goalkeeping coach for the New York Red Bulls for two seasons. The Red Bulls went to the playoffs twice and won the Emirates Cup in London during Hoffard's tenure.

Hoffard has also been the goalkeeping coach for the United States women's U20 and U14 teams.

Real Salt Lake is in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 7-12-2 record. Their 41 goals allowed are the second-most in the league.