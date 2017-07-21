Red Wings agree to terms with Tatar on $21.2M, 4-year deal
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with winger Tomas Tatar on a $21.2 million, four-year contract.
The 26-year-old Czech led Detroit with 25 goals last season and also had 21 assists. He has 20-plus goals in each of the past three seasons, and in 345 NHL games, he has 99 goals and 95 assists.
The team announced the deal Friday, a day after Tatar's arbitration hearing and before the ruling was to be handed down. Tatar will count $5.3 million against the salary cap through 2020-21.
Tatar's cap hit moving forward is the same as Tampa Bay Lightning winger Ondrej Palat, who also signed a long-term deal as a restricted free agent.
