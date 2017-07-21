Rose Zhang wins Girls Junior PGA with record-tying total

The 14-year-old Zhang, from Irvine, California, shot a 4-under 68 to match Kristen Gillman's 2014 tournament mark. Zhang opened with rounds of 69, 65 and 66 and finished at 20 under on the Country Club of St. Albans' Lewis and Clark Course.

"When I first came, I didn't have any expectations," Zhang said. "I was just trying to play my own game and complete the four-day tournament. I think I played well under pressure and allowed myself to be in this position. ... Overall, I'm just extremely humbled and blessed to be here."