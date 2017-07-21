Sparta Prague signs France midfielder Rio Mavuba
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Sparta Prague says it has signed France midfielder Rio Mavuba to a three-year contract.
The 33-year-old Mavuba comes from French club Lille, which he joined in 2008. Before that, he played for Bordeaux and Spanish club Villarreal.
Mavuba was on the France team at the 2014 World Cup.
He is the 10th player signed by Sparta after Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni took charge in May.
