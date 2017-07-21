Sports

Sparta Prague signs France midfielder Rio Mavuba

FILE - This is a Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo of France's Rio Mavuba answers a question during a press conference at the Teatro Pedro II, in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil. Sparta Prague said Friday July 21, 2017 it has signed France midfielder Rio Mavuba into a three-year contract. (AP Photo/David Vincent/File)

FILE - This is a Wednesday, June 18, 2014 file photo of France's Rio Mavuba answers a question during a press conference at the Teatro Pedro II, in Ribeirao Preto, Brazil. Sparta Prague said Friday July 21, 2017 it has signed France midfielder Rio Mavuba into a three-year contract. (AP Photo/David Vincent/File)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Sparta Prague says it has signed France midfielder Rio Mavuba to a three-year contract.

The 33-year-old Mavuba comes from French club Lille, which he joined in 2008. Before that, he played for Bordeaux and Spanish club Villarreal.

Mavuba was on the France team at the 2014 World Cup.

He is the 10th player signed by Sparta after Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni took charge in May.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular