Sri Lanka XI dismissed for 187 in warm-up game; India 135-3
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets and helped India dismiss a Sri Lanka board XI for 187, starting their tour of the island in a dominant fashion on Friday.
India was 135 for three at stumps on the opening day of a three-day warm-up match, trailing the hosts by 52 runs in the first innings.
Danushka Gunathilaka top scored for the Sri Lanka Board XI with 74 off 97 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries. Lahiru Thirimanne, who has lost his place in the national team because of poor form, made 59.
Yadav took four wickets and Jadeja captured three.
K.L Rahul scored 54 for India, facing 58 deliveries and hitting seven boundaries. Abhinav Mukund (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) were dismissed cheaply.
Captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting with 34 and 30 runs respectively.
Seamer Vishwa Fernando took two wickets for Sri Lanka board XI.
The first of the three-match test series begins in Galle next Wednesday.
Meanwhile Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has been hospitalized with pneumonia and will miss at least the first test, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced.
