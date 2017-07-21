The Latest: Garcia stinging after a bogey at British Open

SOUTHPORT, England — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Sergio Garcia appears to have a problem with his right shoulder after angrily swinging his club into shrubs on the fourth hole at the British Open.

The Masters champion sent his tee shot to the back left of the green near some bushes at Royal Birkdale. He didn't have a full back swing and his second shot came up short.

After taking his shot, Garcia looked behind him and swung his club into the shrubs. He clutched his shoulder immediately. He wound up with a bogey.

It certainly didn't affect his power. Garcia drove the green on the 346-yard fifth hole and made eagle. But as he walked to the green on the par-3 seventh, he was seen chatting with a medical official.

Garcia was 1 under after nine holes and 2-over par for the championship.

___

9:50 a.m.

Matt Kuchar is trying to set the target in blustery conditions at the British Open.

Of the three players who shared the lead at Royal Birkdale going into the second round Friday, Kuchar was the only one who played in the morning. The rain has stayed away, though the wind is strong.

Kuchar dropped a shot on his second hole, only to bounce back by chipping in for birdie on No. 3 and adding another birdie on the par-3 fourth to reach 6 under. Depending on how Kuchar fares, he could set a 36-hole score that the second half of the field will try to catch.

The forecast is for worsening conditions in the afternoon.

___

7:30 a.m.

Jordan Spieth rated his opening 5-under 65 at the British Open as one of the top five or six rounds he has ever played in a major. Most of that had to do with the shots he hit. And some of it had to do with timing.

The last thing he wanted to do was try to make up ground in bad weather.

The second round began Friday with a grey sky, cool air, ample wind and a gloomy outlook. The forecast was for occasional showers, slightly heavier in the afternoon, and wind, slightly stronger in the afternoon.